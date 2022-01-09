First Half ends, Cameroon 2, Burkina Faso 1.
Line-ups
Cameroon
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 24Onana
- 19Fai
- 22OnguénéBooked at 42mins
- 5Ngadeu
- 25Tolo
- 14Oum Gouet
- 3Moumi Ngamaleu
- 15Kunde
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 12Toko Ekambi
- 10Aboubakar
Substitutes
- 4Moukoudi
- 6Oyongo
- 7N'Jie
- 9Bahoken
- 11Bassogog
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 16Epassy
- 20Ganago
- 21Castelletto
- 23Omossola
- 27Léa Siliki
- 28Neyou
Burkina Faso
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Koffi
- 9Kaboré
- 14Dayo
- 25YagoBooked at 1mins
- 5MaloBooked at 32mins
- 24Guira
- 22Touré
- 10Traoré
- 20Sangaré
- 21Bayala
- 15Tapsoba
Substitutes
- 1Sawadogo
- 2Ouattara
- 7Traoré
- 8Nikièma
- 11Konaté
- 13Nikièma
- 17Sanogo
- 18Ouédraogo
- 19Bandé
- 23Ouédraogo
- 26Botué
- 27Nikiema
- Referee:
- Mustapha Ghorbal
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Half Time
Goal! Cameroon 2, Burkina Faso 1. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Cameroon. Nouhou Tolo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso) after a foul in the penalty area.
Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Issa Kaboré (Burkina Faso).
Foul by Samuel Oum Gouet (Cameroon).
Post update
Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jérôme Onguéné (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Blati Touré.
Goal! Cameroon 1, Burkina Faso 1. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
VAR Decision: Penalty Cameroon.
Penalty Cameroon. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Issoufou Dayo.
Hand ball by Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba (Burkina Faso).
Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon).
Post update
Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Bertrand Traoré.
Booking
Patrick Malo (Burkina Faso) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.