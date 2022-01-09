Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
CameroonCameroon2Burkina FasoBurkina Faso1

Afcon 2021: Cameroon v Burkina Faso

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Cameroon

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 24Onana
  • 19Fai
  • 22OnguénéBooked at 42mins
  • 5Ngadeu
  • 25Tolo
  • 14Oum Gouet
  • 3Moumi Ngamaleu
  • 15Kunde
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 12Toko Ekambi
  • 10Aboubakar

Substitutes

  • 4Moukoudi
  • 6Oyongo
  • 7N'Jie
  • 9Bahoken
  • 11Bassogog
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 16Epassy
  • 20Ganago
  • 21Castelletto
  • 23Omossola
  • 27Léa Siliki
  • 28Neyou

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Koffi
  • 9Kaboré
  • 14Dayo
  • 25YagoBooked at 1mins
  • 5MaloBooked at 32mins
  • 24Guira
  • 22Touré
  • 10Traoré
  • 20Sangaré
  • 21Bayala
  • 15Tapsoba

Substitutes

  • 1Sawadogo
  • 2Ouattara
  • 7Traoré
  • 8Nikièma
  • 11Konaté
  • 13Nikièma
  • 17Sanogo
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 19Bandé
  • 23Ouédraogo
  • 26Botué
  • 27Nikiema
Referee:
Mustapha Ghorbal

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamBurkina Faso
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cameroon 2, Burkina Faso 1.

  2. Post update

    Goal! Cameroon 2, Burkina Faso 1. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Penalty Cameroon. Nouhou Tolo draws a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso) after a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Issa Kaboré (Burkina Faso).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Oum Gouet (Cameroon).

  8. Post update

    Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Booking

    Jérôme Onguéné (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Blati Touré.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Cameroon 1, Burkina Faso 1. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Cameroon.

  13. Post update

    Penalty Cameroon. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa draws a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) after a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Issoufou Dayo.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba (Burkina Faso).

  17. Post update

    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon).

  18. Post update

    Blati Touré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Bertrand Traoré.

  20. Booking

    Patrick Malo (Burkina Faso) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

