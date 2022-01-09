Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
CameroonCameroon0Burkina FasoBurkina Faso0

Afcon 2021: Cameroon v Burkina Faso

Line-ups

Cameroon

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 24Onana
  • 22Onguéné
  • 5Ngadeu
  • 25Tolo
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 19Fai
  • 14Oum Gouet
  • 15Kunde
  • 3Moumi Ngamaleu
  • 10Aboubakar
  • 12Toko Ekambi

Substitutes

  • 4Moukoudi
  • 6Oyongo
  • 7N'Jie
  • 9Bahoken
  • 11Bassogog
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 16Epassy
  • 20Ganago
  • 21Castelletto
  • 23Omossola
  • 27Léa Siliki
  • 28Neyou

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Koffi
  • 9Kaboré
  • 14Dayo
  • 25YagoBooked at 1mins
  • 5Malo
  • 24Guira
  • 22Touré
  • 10Traoré
  • 20Sangaré
  • 21Bayala
  • 15Tapsoba

Substitutes

  • 1Sawadogo
  • 2Ouattara
  • 7Traoré
  • 8Nikièma
  • 11Konaté
  • 13Nikièma
  • 17Sanogo
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 19Bandé
  • 23Ouédraogo
  • 26Botué
Referee:
Mustapha Ghorbal

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamBurkina Faso
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Pierre Kunde (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Collins Fai.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Kunde (Cameroon).

  5. Post update

    Patrick Malo (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Burkina Faso. Patrick Malo tries a through ball, but Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Samuel Oum Gouet (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  8. Booking

    Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Collins Fai (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso).

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

