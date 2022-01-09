Pierre Kunde (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Cameroon
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 24Onana
- 22Onguéné
- 5Ngadeu
- 25Tolo
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 19Fai
- 14Oum Gouet
- 15Kunde
- 3Moumi Ngamaleu
- 10Aboubakar
- 12Toko Ekambi
Substitutes
- 4Moukoudi
- 6Oyongo
- 7N'Jie
- 9Bahoken
- 11Bassogog
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 16Epassy
- 20Ganago
- 21Castelletto
- 23Omossola
- 27Léa Siliki
- 28Neyou
Burkina Faso
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Koffi
- 9Kaboré
- 14Dayo
- 25YagoBooked at 1mins
- 5Malo
- 24Guira
- 22Touré
- 10Traoré
- 20Sangaré
- 21Bayala
- 15Tapsoba
Substitutes
- 1Sawadogo
- 2Ouattara
- 7Traoré
- 8Nikièma
- 11Konaté
- 13Nikièma
- 17Sanogo
- 18Ouédraogo
- 19Bandé
- 23Ouédraogo
- 26Botué
- Referee:
- Mustapha Ghorbal
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Attempt missed. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Collins Fai.
Post update
Foul by Pierre Kunde (Cameroon).
Post update
Patrick Malo (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Burkina Faso. Patrick Malo tries a through ball, but Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Samuel Oum Gouet (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Collins Fai (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.