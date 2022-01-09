Ethiopia v Cape Verde

Yared Bayeh (Ethiopia) is shown the red card.
Ethiopia0Cape Verde0
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 3-4-3
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Yared Bayeh (Ethiopia).
Foul by Yared Bayeh (Ethiopia).
Júlio Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kenny Rocha Santos (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mesud Mohammed (Ethiopia).
Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cameroon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Cape Verde
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ethiopia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Burkina Faso
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Guinea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Zimbabwe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Algeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Equatorial Guinea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mali
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mauritania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tunisia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
