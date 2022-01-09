Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
EthiopiaEthiopia0Cape VerdeCape Verde0

Ethiopia v Cape Verde

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Ethiopia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Shanko
  • 2Hamid
  • 15Tamene
  • 16BayehBooked at 12mins
  • 20Yusef
  • 3Mohammed
  • 8Yohannes
  • 7Dagnachew
  • 11Gebremichael
  • 9Kebede
  • 10Nasir

Substitutes

  • 1Tassew
  • 4Debebe
  • 5Yohannes
  • 6Panom
  • 13Solomon
  • 14Alemu
  • 17Melayu
  • 19Gugesa
  • 21Tonjo
  • 24Tafesse
  • 25Reshid
  • 26Kassim

Cape Verde

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Brazão Rosa
  • 17Fortès
  • 4Lopes
  • 2dos Santos Tavares
  • 22Fortes
  • 5Oliveira Borges
  • 18Rocha Santos
  • 16Tavares dos Santos
  • 11Mendes Rodrigues
  • 19Tavares
  • 10Monteiro Alvarenga

Substitutes

  • 3Monteiro Sanches Borges
  • 7Correia Andrade
  • 21Dias Gonçalves
  • 25Semedo Afonso
  • 27Évora Nascimento
  • 28Evora
Referee:
Hélder Martins de Carvalho

Match Stats

Home TeamEthiopiaAway TeamCape Verde
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Dismissal

    Yared Bayeh (Ethiopia) is shown the red card.

  2. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Yared Bayeh (Ethiopia).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Yared Bayeh (Ethiopia).

  4. Post update

    Júlio Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Kenny Rocha Santos (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mesud Mohammed (Ethiopia).

  7. Post update

    Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia).

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002113
2Cape Verde10100001
3Ethiopia10100001
4Burkina Faso100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea00000000
2Malawi00000000
3Senegal00000000
4Zimbabwe00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Comoros00000000
2Gabon00000000
3Ghana00000000
4Morocco00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt00000000
2Guinea-Bissau00000000
3Nigeria00000000
4Sudan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria00000000
2Ivory Coast00000000
3Equatorial Guinea00000000
4Sierra Leone00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000
