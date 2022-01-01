Last updated on .From the section European Football

Niko Kovac took charge of Monaco 74 times

Former Bayern Munich and Croatia manager Niko Kovac has been sacked by Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Kovac, 50, was appointed in July 2020 to replace Spaniard Robert Moreno, who was sacked after only seven months.

Monaco said external-link Kovac had been informed of the decision on Thursday and officially announced it on Saturday.

Reserve team coach Stephane Nado will take charge of the side for Sunday's French Cup last-32 tie against Ligue 2 team Quevilly-Rouen.

Kovac, who won the German league and cup double with Bayern in the 2018-19 season, took charge of Monaco 74 times and leaves them sixth in the table, 17 points adrift of runaway leaders Paris St-Germain.

Club Bruges' Philippe Clement is reportedly the favourite to replace Kovac.