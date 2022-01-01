Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Partick Thistle's last three games have now been postponed

The SPFL have agreed to requests from Partick Thistle and Queen's Park to postpone their games on Sunday following positive Covid-19 cases.

Partick were due to host Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship, with Queen's Park visiting Clyde in League 1.

It follows a request from Edinburgh City on Friday to have their League 2 clash with Albion Rovers postponed.

All three said they would not have enough players available.

An SPFL statement said: "The clubs do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixtures because of Covid cases. New dates for the matches will be confirmed in due course."