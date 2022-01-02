Cavani was the catalyst for earning United a point against Newcastle last month

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick says he "desperately" wants striker Edinson Cavani to stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

Cavani, who joined United on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain in 2020, signed a contract extension with the club until June 2022.

The Uruguay international has been linked with Barcelona and Juventus in the January transfer window.

"He knows that I will definitely not let him go," said Rangnick.

Cavani, 34, came off the bench to score a second-half equaliser in United's 1-1 draw at Newcastle last week and partnered Cristiano Ronaldo up front during the 3-1 win over Burnley three days later.

"I told him from the very first day that, for me, he is a highly important player," added Rangnick. "He is probably the only one who can play as a striker back to goal and face to goal.

"And, as I said, his professionalism, his work ethic is just amazing and I told him that I desperately want him to stay until the end of the season. He knows that. He also knows how highly I rate him and how highly I respect him.

"We will definitely need Edi. I would rather have another Edi on top of that but for me it's clear that Edi has to stay."

Another of Rangnick's attacking options looking for a move away from the club is Anthony Martial.

The 26-year-old France forward had a loan offer from Sevilla rejected by United in December as it only covered half of his wages, which are thought to be around £150,000 a week.

"He made it very clear that he wants to leave and, in a way, I can understand his wish to leave and to try to play more regularly somewhere else," Rangnick said.

"But, again, it's a question not only of what he wants to do but it's also a question of which kind of clubs are interested in him and do they meet the demands of the club, so we have to wait and see."

United are sixth in the Premier League table and continue their busy festive schedule, following a Covid-19 outbreak, against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on 3 January.

Ronaldo scored his 802nd career goal against Burnley and Rangnick feels the Portugal captain is "doing everything right" to be able to keep up with the heavy fixture list.

"At the age of, I think, is he 36 right now, I've never seen a player at this age [like this]," he said. "Maybe [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, who is even a little bit older, but he's a different kind of player.

"But I don't see why he shouldn't be able to play three games within eight days. But if at one stage we need to rest him it's no problem - but then it's even more important to have Edinson in the squad."