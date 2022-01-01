Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Saikou Janneh scored his first goals for Bristol City in August

Shrewsbury Town have signed Bristol City striker Saikou Janneh on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has played six times for the Robins' first team, scoring twice in the EFL Cup first round tie against Forest Green last August.

He has previously had loan spells at Torquay United and Newport County.

"He brings great pace to the forward line and we're looking forward to working with him," Shrews boss Steve Cotterill told the club website.

