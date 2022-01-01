Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Dan Cleary (left) up against Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah in last season's Europa League

St Johnstone are the "perfect challenge" said Irish defender Dan Cleary after he joined the Scottish Cup holders on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The 25-year-old has made the move from Dundalk, where he had been for the past three seasons, being part of the side that reached the Europa League group stage last season.

He was previously a youth player at Liverpool and Birmingham City.

"This is a great move for me," he said.

"I had other offers to consider but St Johnstone is the perfect challenge for me at this stage of my career.

"The manager (Callum Davidson) made me feel really wanted and he is the type of manager I want to play for."

Meanwhile, Cammy Ballantyne - who is currently on loan at Montrose - has signed a new contract to keep him at McDiarmid Park until the summer of 2024.