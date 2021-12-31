Last updated on .From the section Raith Rovers

Ben Williamson was sent off on his final appearance for Livingston in October

Raith Rovers have landed a "major coup" with the loan signing of Ben Williamson from Rangers says manager John McGlynn.

The midfielder, 20, spend the first half of the season at Livingston, but made just seven appearances and was sent off in his final game in October against Dundee United.

Despite the lack of game time, Livi boss David Martindale was keen to keep hold of Williamson.

"He would have got game time," Martindale told the Livingston website.

"But I am also pragmatic enough to realise he could get more elsewhere."

Williamson, who signed a two-year contract with Rangers in July, moves to the Scottish Championship side until the end of the season.

Raith Rovers are currently four points from the top of the Championship.

McGlynn told the Raith Rovers website: "To have a current Scotland Under 21 internationalist in our ranks - Ben is a very committed central midfield player who has great energy, he's really tenacious, a winner and will add real bite to the midfield."