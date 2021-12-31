National League news - January 2022

Last updated on .From the section National League

All the latest news from the National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours, use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs or read more National League news from November.

1 January 2022

Yeovil Town have signed Jamaica goalkeeper Dillon Barnes on a short-term loan from Queens Park Rangers.

The 25-year-old comes in as cover due to Grant Smith's two-match suspension and has previously had spells at Burton Albion, Colchester United and Scottish top-flight side Hibernian.