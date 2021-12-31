Sam Gallagher (right) has partnered Blackburn's 20-goal top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz this season

Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher has signed a new contract committing him to the club until June 2024.

The 26-year-old has scored 20 goals in 100 appearances for the Championship side since joining permanently from Southampton in the summer of 2019.

He previously spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Ewood Park where he scored 12 goals in 47 appearances.

Despite missing November with injury he has scored five goals this season to help Rovers to third in the table.

"I can see the direction that the club wants to go in, I want to be a part of it and to be here for as long as I can," he told the club website.

"You want to know that the club wants to do the right things and move in the right direction, and that's what we've done so far this season. We have ambition here and that's important.

"I'm hungry to get back to the Premier League, having had a taste of it with Southampton.

"The main objective of me moving here was to help the club get into the Premier League. I knew I was joining a club that were and are ambitious to get back to the Premier League and back to where it should be."