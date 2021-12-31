Nathan Jones could break David Pleat's record of 609 games in charge of Luton Town if he sees out his new contract

Nathan Jones has signed a new contract to stay as Luton Town manager until the summer of 2027.

The 48-year-old Welshman re-joined the Hatters in May 2020 after leaving in January 2019 to join Stoke City.

He first took charge in January 2016 and led the club to promotion to League One in 2018 before laying the foundations for the side that got into the Championship a year later.

Jones has been in charge at Luton for 253 games, winning 118 of them.

"I'm so proud to manage this fantastic club, but also of the fact that I'm the one entrusted to take it on to the next phase," Jones told the club website.

"We have been on a journey since 2016, and to be entrusted with the phases of the development here in a town and community that I love, I feel so humbled.

"I would love to be at the forefront of taking us to the Premier League, which is something that we believe is more than realistic.

"To do that a lot of things have to happen, but we've got a lot of continuity here, a real good structure and processes in everything we do. With that and our constant development, the Premier League is what we want to achieve.

"The new stadium is going to be fundamental to that, and it would be a dream for me to lead the club into Power Court."

'A very special character'

Jones' assistant Mick Harford (left) led the Hatters to promotion after the Welshman left for Stoke City three years ago

Jones left Luton for Stoke in controversial circumstances, with Jones later saying: "I had a fantastic relationship with the fans - I betrayed that."

An ill-fated 10-month tenure at the Potters followed as Jones managed just six wins in 38 games in all competitions.

When he succeeded Graeme Jones after the end of the 2019-20 season he admitted he had bridges to build with the cub's support, and a 12th-placed finish in the Championship last season helped, after the club avoided relegation by three points the season before.

This term he has guided the Hatters to 14th after 22 games, 10 points below the play-off places and 10 points above the relegation places.

"His energy, drive, passion, intellect and enthusiasm make him a very special character who we feel lucky to have at the helm and which makes him a genuine pleasure to work with," said Lurton chief executive Gary Sweet.

"It's rare for a club and manager to have such a progressive and harmonious bond. Sometimes you must recognise when that bond is positively unique for both parties and make sure it's safeguarded."