Vitaliy Mykolenko: Everton sign Ukraine left-back from Dynamo Kiev for undisclosed fee

Vitaliy Mykolenko
Mykolenko joins Everton until the end of June 2026

Everton have signed defender Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The left-back has won 21 caps for Ukraine and was a key part of the side which reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 earlier this year.

The fee for the 22-year-old is undisclosed, but is understood to be up to £17m, including add-ons.

"I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League," Mykolenko told the club website.external-link

"Moving to Everton is a big and important step in my life."

Mykolenko, who becomes Everton manager Rafael Benitez's sixth signing, won a league title and two Ukrainian Cups with Dynamo during his 132 appearances for the club.

"English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well." he added.

"I am 22 but I don't feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and hope I will continue to improve as a player.

"I am excited about the opportunity of playing in front of our supporters. I have seen the last few games at Goodison Park and they were unbelievable.

"They are incredible fans to whom I feel great responsibility."

