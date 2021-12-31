Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

Celtic are reportedly interested in Algerian international Zinedine Ferhat as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to continue his January recruitment drive. (Daily Record)external-link

Rangers have made an enquiry about Bologna winger Andreas Skov Olsen, and also want Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville on loan. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Rangers and Nottingham Forrest have heightened their interest in Hearts defender John Souttar.(Scotsman)external-link

Hibernian midfielder Alex Gogic has been told he is free to find a new club, with St Mirren and Ross County credited with an interest in the former Hamilton man. (Scotsman)external-link

Rangers are preparing to make a final contract offer to defender Connor Goldson.(Scotsman)external-link

Rangers are on transfer alert after former manager Steven Gerrard revealed he has 'identified certain individuals' as he looks to make January signings for Aston Villa.(National)external-link

Kenny McLean has told the Norwich boo-boys to lay off Scotland team-mate Billy Gilmour and insists the whole squad need to raise their own game in the battle for English Premier League survival next year. (National)external-link

Ian McCall admits Partick Thistle are bracing themselves for more offers for Zak Rudden after an approach from St Johnstone was rejected earlier this week. (National)external-link

Daily Mail back pageThe Times sport front page

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport