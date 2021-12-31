Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are reportedly interested in Algerian international Zinedine Ferhat as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to continue his January recruitment drive. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have made an enquiry about Bologna winger Andreas Skov Olsen, and also want Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville on loan. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Rangers and Nottingham Forrest have heightened their interest in Hearts defender John Souttar.(Scotsman) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Alex Gogic has been told he is free to find a new club, with St Mirren and Ross County credited with an interest in the former Hamilton man. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers are preparing to make a final contract offer to defender Connor Goldson.(Scotsman) external-link

Rangers are on transfer alert after former manager Steven Gerrard revealed he has 'identified certain individuals' as he looks to make January signings for Aston Villa.(National) external-link

Kenny McLean has told the Norwich boo-boys to lay off Scotland team-mate Billy Gilmour and insists the whole squad need to raise their own game in the battle for English Premier League survival next year. (National) external-link