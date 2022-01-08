Stirling Albion v Kelty Hearts

Match ends, Stirling Albion 0, Kelty Hearts 3.
Line-ups
Stirling
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Currie
- 4Banner
- 5McGregor
- 6McNiff
- 2McGeachieBooked at 72mins
- 10GrantBooked at 63minsSubstituted forLeitchat 63'minutes
- 8Roberts
- 3WatsonSubstituted forHancockat 63'minutes
- 7ScallySubstituted forHeaverat 75'minutes
- 9CarrickSubstituted forMackinat 63'minutes
- 11FlanaganSubstituted forMooreat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Greenhorn
- 15Creaney
- 16Heaver
- 17Law
- 18Bikey
- 19Leitch
- 20Hancock
- 23Mackin
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Jamieson
- 16McNab
- 4HillSubstituted forPhilpat 52'minutes
- 25O'Ware
- 23Ngwenya
- 10BarjonasSubstituted forBlackat 15'minutes
- 12Tidser
- 8ReillySubstituted forClarkat 65'minutes
- 7Cardle
- 9AustinSubstituted forAgyemanat 65'minutes
- 11Higginbotham
Substitutes
- 2Black
- 3Peggie
- 5Hooper
- 14Philp
- 15Finlayson
- 19Clark
- 20Donaldson
- 21Biabi
- 22Agyeman
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Attendance:
- 483
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Kelty Hearts 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Harrison Clark.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kieran Moore replaces Nathan Flanagan.
Post update
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Martin McNiff (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Kelty Hearts 3. Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas O'Ware.
Post update
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Jack Leitch.
Post update
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sean Heaver replaces Daniel Scally.
Post update
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.