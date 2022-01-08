Forfar Athletic v Stranraer

Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, Stranraer 1. Josh Walker (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Broque Watson.
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 19MunroBooked at 19mins
- 4Anderson
- 3Strachan
- 10SlaterBooked at 30mins
- 20Harkins
- 11Anderson
- 22Moore
- 24Crossan
- 18Shepherd
Substitutes
- 6Whyte
- 12Doris
- 14Thomas
- 21Sanderson
- 23Irvine
- 25Fisher
Stranraer
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Baker
- 22McIntosh
- 15Ross
- 5Sonkur
- 23Smith
- 8Gallagher
- 2Robertson
- 11Woods
- 14Walker
- 20Yates
- 10Watson
Substitutes
- 6Brady
- 7Muir
- 12Hamill
- 16Hawkshaw
- 18Irving
- 24Duffy
- Referee:
- Lorraine Watson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Attempt saved. Matt Yates (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Broque Watson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Matt Yates (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Steven Anderson (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Broque Watson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Paul Woods.
Post update
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Luke Strachan.
Post update
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Steven Anderson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Walker (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Matt Yates (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Steven Anderson (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Broque Watson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.