Scottish League Two
ForfarForfar Athletic0StranraerStranraer1

Forfar Athletic v Stranraer

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 19MunroBooked at 19mins
  • 4Anderson
  • 3Strachan
  • 10SlaterBooked at 30mins
  • 20Harkins
  • 11Anderson
  • 22Moore
  • 24Crossan
  • 18Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 6Whyte
  • 12Doris
  • 14Thomas
  • 21Sanderson
  • 23Irvine
  • 25Fisher

Stranraer

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Baker
  • 22McIntosh
  • 15Ross
  • 5Sonkur
  • 23Smith
  • 8Gallagher
  • 2Robertson
  • 11Woods
  • 14Walker
  • 20Yates
  • 10Watson

Substitutes

  • 6Brady
  • 7Muir
  • 12Hamill
  • 16Hawkshaw
  • 18Irving
  • 24Duffy
Referee:
Lorraine Watson

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, Stranraer 1. Josh Walker (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Broque Watson.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Yates (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Booking

    Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Broque Watson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Matt Yates (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Steven Anderson (Forfar Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Broque Watson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Paul Woods.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Luke Strachan.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Steven Anderson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Walker (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Booking

    Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Matt Yates (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Steven Anderson (Forfar Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Broque Watson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

