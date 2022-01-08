Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion Rovers1StenhousemuirStenhousemuir1

Albion Rovers v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Binnie
  • 2Lynas
  • 3Fernie
  • 5Fagan
  • 4McGowan
  • 7Wilson
  • 8Wilson
  • 6Malcolm
  • 11Reilly
  • 10Dolan
  • 9Wright

Substitutes

  • 12Byrne
  • 14A
  • 15McVey
  • 16Jack
  • 17Smith
  • 18Wilson
  • 19B
  • 20Roberts

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 15Corbett
  • 4Tapping
  • 5Crighton
  • 2Lyon
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 24Jamieson
  • 14Christie
  • 7Forbes
  • 25Miller
  • 9Orr

Substitutes

  • 11Brown
  • 12Lyon
  • 17Anderson
  • 19Graham
  • 20Wilson
  • 22Tierney
  • 23Moreland
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir).

  3. Post update

    Adam Fernie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ross Forbes (Stenhousemuir).

  5. Post update

    Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir).

  7. Post update

    Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir).

  9. Post update

    Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ross Lyon (Stenhousemuir).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Stenhousemuir 1. Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Corbett.

  12. Post update

    Adam Fernie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ross Forbes (Stenhousemuir).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Stenhousemuir 0. Maxwell Wright (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Kieran Dolan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Tapping (Stenhousemuir).

  18. Post update

    Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Adam Fernie.

