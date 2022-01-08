Albion Rovers v Stenhousemuir

Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Binnie
- 2Lynas
- 3Fernie
- 5Fagan
- 4McGowan
- 7Wilson
- 8Wilson
- 6Malcolm
- 11Reilly
- 10Dolan
- 9Wright
Substitutes
- 12Byrne
- 14A
- 15McVey
- 16Jack
- 17Smith
- 18Wilson
- 19B
- 20Roberts
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Marshall
- 15Corbett
- 4Tapping
- 5Crighton
- 2Lyon
- 6Wedderburn
- 24Jamieson
- 14Christie
- 7Forbes
- 25Miller
- 9Orr
Substitutes
- 11Brown
- 12Lyon
- 17Anderson
- 19Graham
- 20Wilson
- 22Tierney
- 23Moreland
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Adam Fernie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Forbes (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross Lyon (Stenhousemuir).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Stenhousemuir 1. Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Corbett.
Post update
Adam Fernie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross Forbes (Stenhousemuir).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Stenhousemuir 0. Maxwell Wright (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Kieran Dolan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Foul by Jordan Tapping (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Adam Fernie.