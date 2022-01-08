Scottish League Two
CowdenbeathCowdenbeath1Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1

Cowdenbeath v Annan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1McGurn
  • 3Glass
  • 5Barr
  • 6Todd
  • 4Thomson
  • 8Morrison
  • 7Hutton
  • 11Buchanan
  • 2Mullen
  • 9BarrowmanSubstituted forBuchananat 14'minutes
  • 10Barr

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14O'Connor
  • 15Miller
  • 16Coulson
  • 18Buchanan
  • 19Clarke

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Steele
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Clark
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Hunter
  • 4Moxon
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Smith
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Fleming
  • 15Purdue
  • 16McCartney
  • 17Lowdon
  • 18Docherty
  • 19Anderson
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 1. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Lewis Hunter.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Owen Moxon.

  5. Post update

    Bobby Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).

  12. Post update

    Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Greg Fleming.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Bobby Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath).

  20. Post update

    Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories