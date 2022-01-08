Montrose v Alloa Athletic

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Line-ups
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 24Gardyne
- 8Watson
- 6Masson
- 20Ballantyne
- 18Simpson
- 11Lyons
Substitutes
- 9Keatings
- 12Antoniazzi
- 15Campbell
- 16Johnston
- 17Quinn
- 19Callaghan
- 21Matthews
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Hutton
- 8Robertson
- 5Graham
- 6Durnan
- 3Church
- 16King
- 19Niang
- 11Boyd
- 22Henderson
- 7Cawley
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 9Armour
- 10Trouten
- 17Armstrong
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Burt
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away7
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Elijah Simpson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic).
Michael Gardyne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).
Michael Gardyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Matthew Allan (Montrose) header from very close range is too high following a corner.
Attempt saved. Seán Dillon (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Euan Henderson.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by David Hutton.
Attempt saved. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Elijah Simpson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.