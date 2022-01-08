Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose0AlloaAlloa Athletic0

Montrose v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 24Gardyne
  • 8Watson
  • 6Masson
  • 20Ballantyne
  • 18Simpson
  • 11Lyons

Substitutes

  • 9Keatings
  • 12Antoniazzi
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Matthews

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hutton
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 6Durnan
  • 3Church
  • 16King
  • 19Niang
  • 11Boyd
  • 22Henderson
  • 7Cawley
  • 18Sammon

Substitutes

  • 9Armour
  • 10Trouten
  • 17Armstrong
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Burt
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Elijah Simpson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Michael Gardyne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Michael Gardyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Allan (Montrose) header from very close range is too high following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Seán Dillon (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Euan Henderson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by David Hutton.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Elijah Simpson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  20. Post update

    Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Top Stories