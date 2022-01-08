Airdrieonians v East Fife

Attempt missed. Scott McGill (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Currie
- 16Watson
- 6Fordyce
- 7McCabe
- 2McInroy
- 8Agnew
- 24McGill
- 10Easton
- 21Frizzell
- 14Allan
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 3Quitongo
- 4Kerr
- 9Gallagher
- 12Ritchie
- 18Cantley
- 19Walker
East Fife
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gallacher
- 12Mercer
- 17Steele
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 2Dunsmore
- 20Blair
- 6McManus
- 7Denholm
- 9WallaceBooked at 28mins
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 4Allan
- 14Watt
- 15Semple
- 16Healy
- 18Newton
- 19Higgins
- 21Smith
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away5
Live Text
Hand ball by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Ryan Wallace (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Ryan Blair (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Aaron Steele.
Scott Agnew (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Blair (East Fife).
Jordan Allan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Steele (East Fife).
Post update
Kerr McInroy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, East Fife 0. Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Allan.
Craig Watson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, East Fife 0. Jordan Allan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Easton.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.