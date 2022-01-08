Falkirk v Dumbarton

Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Falkirk
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Martin
- 2Williamson
- 4Hall
- 5Taylor-Sinclair
- 22McKay
- 6Miller
- 11McGuffie
- 15McCann
- 7Morrison
- 19Dowds
- 21Telfer
Substitutes
- 10Nesbitt
- 14Wilson
- 16Ross
- 17Keena
- 18Ompreon
- 25Lemon
- 31Cowie
Dumbarton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ramsbottom
- 8Geggan
- 4Lynch
- 5Buchanan
- 22B
- 6Carswell
- 18Paton
- 15Pignatiello
- 7Duthie
- 11MacLean
- 9Orsi
Substitutes
- 10Stokes
- 14McKee
- 19Wilson
- 20Muir
- 21O'Neil
- 24Maley
- 25Schiavone
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton).
Foul by Gary Miller (Falkirk).
Paul Paton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Gary Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Leon McCann.
Attempt saved. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.
Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Dumbarton).
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 2, Dumbarton 0. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 1, Dumbarton 0. Anton Dowds (Falkirk) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ben Hall.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ben Hall.
Attempt missed. Brad McKay (Falkirk) header from very close range is too high following a corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.