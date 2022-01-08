Clyde v Cove Rangers

Matthew Elsdon (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Parry
- 5Rumsby
- 26Elsdon
- 12Docherty
- 20Page
- 4Gomis
- 14Nicoll
- 3Livingstone
- 11Love
- 17Jones
- 23Andrew
Substitutes
- 2Mortimer
- 6Balatoni
- 8Cuddihy
- 18Trialist
- 19Munro
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 24Tade
Cove Rangers
Formation 3-4-3
- 1McKenzie
- 6Strachan
- 2Neill
- 3MilneBooked at 22mins
- 25Logan
- 8Yule
- 16Vigurs
- 15Anderson
- 11McIntosh
- 13McAllister
- 20Leitch
Substitutes
- 10Masson
- 17Adeyemo
- 18Robertson
- 23Gourlay
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Dangerous play by Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Blair Yule.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Shay Logan.
Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).
Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Adam Livingstone (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers).
Booking
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Foul by Jonathan Page (Clyde).
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers).
Mark Docherty (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Robbie Leitch (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.