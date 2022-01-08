Ayr United stun leaders Arbroath

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

James Maxwell scored the only goal at Somerset Park

New manager Lee Bullen got off to a fantastic start as Ayr United stunned Scottish Championship leaders Arbroath at Somerset Park.

Bullen arrived at the club on Friday and had a two-hour session with his players.

But James Maxwell scored the only goal after 18 minutes and the hosts held on for a second successive victory.

A first defeat since mid-October means Arbroath's lead at the top is cut to two points.

Ayr United remain seventh and are now six points clear of bottom side Dunfermline.

