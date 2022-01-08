Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United1ArbroathArbroath0

Ayr United stun leaders Arbroath

James Maxwell scored the only goal at Somerset Park
New manager Lee Bullen got off to a fantastic start as Ayr United stunned Scottish Championship leaders Arbroath at Somerset Park.

Bullen arrived at the club on Friday and had a two-hour session with his players.

But James Maxwell scored the only goal after 18 minutes and the hosts held on for a second successive victory.

A first defeat since mid-October means Arbroath's lead at the top is cut to two points.

Ayr United remain seventh and are now six points clear of bottom side Dunfermline.

Line-ups

Ayr

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Houston
  • 15BairdBooked at 83mins
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 4Muirhead
  • 22McKenzieSubstituted forMcAllisterat 90+4'minutes
  • 18Chalmers
  • 6Murdoch
  • 14MaxwellSubstituted forO'Connorat 80'minutes
  • 7MoffatSubstituted forBrydenat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10O'Connor
  • 17McAllister
  • 21Albinson
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 30Bryden

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 7GoldSubstituted forLowat 64'minutes
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12StewartSubstituted forLinnat 69'minutes
  • 8McKenna
  • 18Hamilton
  • 28CraigenSubstituted forHilsonat 83'minutes
  • 20Hamilton
  • 17Nouble

Substitutes

  • 6Low
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 21Antell
  • 22Henderson
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ayr United 1, Arbroath 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ayr United 1, Arbroath 0.

  3. Post update

    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Bryden (Ayr United).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Nicholas McAllister replaces Mark McKenzie.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fraser Bryden (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Daire O'Connor (Ayr United).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joel Nouble (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

  14. Post update

    Patrick Reading (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Dale Hilson replaces James Craigen.

  19. Booking

    Jack Baird (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baird (Ayr United).

