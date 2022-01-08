Ayr United stun leaders Arbroath

Match ends, Ayr United 1, Arbroath 0.
New manager Lee Bullen got off to a fantastic start as Ayr United stunned Scottish Championship leaders Arbroath at Somerset Park.
Bullen arrived at the club on Friday and had a two-hour session with his players.
But James Maxwell scored the only goal after 18 minutes and the hosts held on for a second successive victory.
A first defeat since mid-October means Arbroath's lead at the top is cut to two points.
Ayr United remain seventh and are now six points clear of bottom side Dunfermline.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Ayr
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1McAdams
- 2Houston
- 15BairdBooked at 83mins
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 4Muirhead
- 22McKenzieSubstituted forMcAllisterat 90+4'minutes
- 18Chalmers
- 6Murdoch
- 14MaxwellSubstituted forO'Connorat 80'minutes
- 7MoffatSubstituted forBrydenat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 10O'Connor
- 17McAllister
- 21Albinson
- 25Ecrepont
- 30Bryden
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gaston
- 7GoldSubstituted forLowat 64'minutes
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12StewartSubstituted forLinnat 69'minutes
- 8McKenna
- 18Hamilton
- 28CraigenSubstituted forHilsonat 83'minutes
- 20Hamilton
- 17Nouble
Substitutes
- 6Low
- 9Hilson
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 21Antell
- 22Henderson
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 1, Arbroath 0.
Post update
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Fraser Bryden (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Nicholas McAllister replaces Mark McKenzie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fraser Bryden (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Daire O'Connor (Ayr United).
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joel Nouble (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Post update
Patrick Reading (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Dale Hilson replaces James Craigen.
Booking
Jack Baird (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Jack Baird (Ayr United).