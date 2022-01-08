Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Raith Rovers

Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 2Duffy
- 15Broadfoot
- 6Devine
- 5Deas
- 14Walsh
- 18Allardice
- 8Carson
- 3Harper
- 11Sutherland
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 4Welsh
- 12MacGregor
- 16Jamieson
- 19Duku
- 23McAlear
- 33Nicolson
- 41Esson
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 6Benedictus
- 5Berra
- 3Dick
- 8Matthews
- 4Musonda
- 20WilliamsonBooked at 31mins
- 18Varian
- 22Ross
- 16Stanton
Substitutes
- 7Connolly
- 9Gullan
- 11Zanatta
- 12Lang
- 17Thomson
- 25Arnott
- 99Poplatnik
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 0, Raith Rovers 1. Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jamie MacDonald.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).
Post update
Ethon Varian (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).
Post update
Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).
Post update
Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Post update
Attempt saved. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Tom Walsh (Inverness CT).
Post update
Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).