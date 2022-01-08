Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0Raith RoversRaith Rovers1

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 14Walsh
  • 18Allardice
  • 8Carson
  • 3Harper
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 4Welsh
  • 12MacGregor
  • 16Jamieson
  • 19Duku
  • 23McAlear
  • 33Nicolson
  • 41Esson

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Berra
  • 3Dick
  • 8Matthews
  • 4Musonda
  • 20WilliamsonBooked at 31mins
  • 18Varian
  • 22Ross
  • 16Stanton

Substitutes

  • 7Connolly
  • 9Gullan
  • 11Zanatta
  • 12Lang
  • 17Thomson
  • 25Arnott
  • 99Poplatnik
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Post update

    Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Inverness CT 0, Raith Rovers 1. Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jamie MacDonald.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).

  9. Post update

    Ethon Varian (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).

  11. Post update

    Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).

  13. Post update

    Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tom Walsh (Inverness CT).

  17. Post update

    Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).

