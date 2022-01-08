Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle

Attempt missed. Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 3-4-3
- 23Hilton
- 3Popescu
- 5Easton
- 34O'Reilly
- 26Redfern
- 6Hamilton
- 2Virtanen
- 27ShielsBooked at 31mins
- 11Smith
- 9Ryan
- 19Winter
Substitutes
- 4Stirling
- 18Mimnaugh
- 21Munro
- 31Smith
- 33Brown
- 37McGinn
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sneddon
- 2Foster
- 18Akinola
- 4Mayo
- 3Holt
- 6Turner
- 22Crawford
- 23Docherty
- 7Tiffoney
- 10Rudden
- 9Graham
Substitutes
- 11Smith
- 12Stone
- 14Gordon
- 16McKenna
- 17Murray
- 19MacIver
- 33Hendrie
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Matthew Shiels (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical).
Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Marley Redfern.
Foul by Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical).
Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical).
Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical).
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Joe Hilton.
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.