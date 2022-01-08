Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 23Hilton
  • 3Popescu
  • 5Easton
  • 34O'Reilly
  • 26Redfern
  • 6Hamilton
  • 2Virtanen
  • 27ShielsBooked at 31mins
  • 11Smith
  • 9Ryan
  • 19Winter

Substitutes

  • 4Stirling
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 21Munro
  • 31Smith
  • 33Brown
  • 37McGinn

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 2Foster
  • 18Akinola
  • 4Mayo
  • 3Holt
  • 6Turner
  • 22Crawford
  • 23Docherty
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 10Rudden
  • 9Graham

Substitutes

  • 11Smith
  • 12Stone
  • 14Gordon
  • 16McKenna
  • 17Murray
  • 19MacIver
  • 33Hendrie
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  2. Booking

    Matthew Shiels (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical).

  5. Post update

    Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Marley Redfern.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical).

  12. Post update

    Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical).

  14. Post update

    Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical).

  16. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Joe Hilton.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport