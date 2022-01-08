Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Kilmarnock captain Chris Stokes knocked in the opening goal late in the first half

Kilmarnock made a winning start under new manager Derek McInnes, easing past Queen of the South at Palmerston Park.

Visiting captain Chris Stokes bundled in from a corner as half-time approached.

Earlier, Chris Burke and Rory McKenzie had been denied by a double goal-line clearance as Killie dominated.

Oli Shaw won and converted a penalty in the second half to wrap up the win, with McInnes' side closing the gap on beaten leaders Arbroath to two points.

