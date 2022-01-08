Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0KilmarnockKilmarnock2

Kilmarnock too strong for Queen of the South

Kilmarnock captain Chris Stokes opened the scoring at Palmerston Park
Kilmarnock made a winning start under new manager Derek McInnes, easing past Queen of the South at Palmerston Park.

Visiting captain Chris Stokes bundled in from a corner as half-time approached.

Earlier, Chris Burke and Rory McKenzie had been denied by a double goal-line clearance as Killie dominated.

Oli Shaw won and converted a penalty in the second half to wrap up the win, with McInnes' side closing the gap on beaten leaders Arbroath to two points.

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Rae
  • 22Johnston
  • 13Debayo
  • 16East
  • 3CooperBooked at 35mins
  • 7PatonSubstituted forRoyat 82'minutes
  • 20Nditi
  • 15McGrorySubstituted forFitzpatrickat 78'minutes
  • 8Todd
  • 10Connelly
  • 49Soares JuniorSubstituted forLiddleat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Roy
  • 11Fitzpatrick
  • 14Liddle
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 30Cowie

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Hodson
  • 5Murray
  • 6Stokes
  • 29BurkeSubstituted forMurrayat 80'minutes
  • 7McKenzie
  • 4McGinn
  • 19PolworthBooked at 61minsSubstituted forAlstonat 62'minutes
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 9Shaw
  • 10RobinsonSubstituted forHendryat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Alston
  • 11Armstrong
  • 15Murray
  • 16Hendry
  • 18Waters
  • 21Doyle
  • 24McGowan
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
492

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home4
Away18
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home18
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queen of the South 0, Kilmarnock 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Kilmarnock 2.

  3. Post update

    Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ally Roy (Queen of the South).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Alexander Cooper (Queen of the South).

  7. Post update

    Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Lee Hodson.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Ally Roy replaces Ruari Paton.

  12. Post update

    Euan Murray (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ruari Paton (Queen of the South).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Chris Burke.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Max Johnston.

  16. Post update

    Callum Hendry (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Calvin McGrory.

  19. Post update

    Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Cooper (Queen of the South).

