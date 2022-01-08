Match ends, Queen of the South 0, Kilmarnock 2.
Kilmarnock made a winning start under new manager Derek McInnes, easing past Queen of the South at Palmerston Park.
Visiting captain Chris Stokes bundled in from a corner as half-time approached.
Earlier, Chris Burke and Rory McKenzie had been denied by a double goal-line clearance as Killie dominated.
Oli Shaw won and converted a penalty in the second half to wrap up the win, with McInnes' side closing the gap on beaten leaders Arbroath to two points.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Rae
- 22Johnston
- 13Debayo
- 16East
- 3CooperBooked at 35mins
- 7PatonSubstituted forRoyat 82'minutes
- 20Nditi
- 15McGrorySubstituted forFitzpatrickat 78'minutes
- 8Todd
- 10Connelly
- 49Soares JuniorSubstituted forLiddleat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Roy
- 11Fitzpatrick
- 14Liddle
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 30Cowie
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hemming
- 2Hodson
- 5Murray
- 6Stokes
- 29BurkeSubstituted forMurrayat 80'minutes
- 7McKenzie
- 4McGinn
- 19PolworthBooked at 61minsSubstituted forAlstonat 62'minutes
- 3Haunstrup
- 9Shaw
- 10RobinsonSubstituted forHendryat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Alston
- 11Armstrong
- 15Murray
- 16Hendry
- 18Waters
- 21Doyle
- 24McGowan
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 492
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Kilmarnock 2.
Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ally Roy (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Hand ball by Alexander Cooper (Queen of the South).
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Lee Hodson.
Substitution, Queen of the South. Ally Roy replaces Ruari Paton.
Euan Murray (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ruari Paton (Queen of the South).
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Chris Burke.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Max Johnston.
Post update
Callum Hendry (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).
Substitution, Queen of the South. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Calvin McGrory.
Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Alexander Cooper (Queen of the South).