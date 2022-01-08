Queen of the South v Kilmarnock

Attempt blocked. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Rae
- 22Johnston
- 16East
- 13Debayo
- 3Cooper
- 7Paton
- 20Nditi
- 15McGrory
- 8Todd
- 10Connelly
- 49Soares Junior
Substitutes
- 9Roy
- 11Fitzpatrick
- 14Liddle
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 30Cowie
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hemming
- 2Hodson
- 5Murray
- 6Stokes
- 29Burke
- 7McKenzie
- 4McGinn
- 19Polworth
- 3Haunstrup
- 9Shaw
- 10Robinson
Substitutes
- 8Alston
- 11Armstrong
- 15Murray
- 16Hendry
- 18Waters
- 21Doyle
- 24McGowan
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Max Johnston.
Post update
Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Max Johnston (Queen of the South).
Post update
Hand ball by Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Max Johnston.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Alexander Cooper.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Max Johnston.
Post update
Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ruben Soares Junior (Queen of the South).
Post update
Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.