Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Queen of the South v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Rae
  • 22Johnston
  • 16East
  • 13Debayo
  • 3Cooper
  • 7Paton
  • 20Nditi
  • 15McGrory
  • 8Todd
  • 10Connelly
  • 49Soares Junior

Substitutes

  • 9Roy
  • 11Fitzpatrick
  • 14Liddle
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 30Cowie

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Hodson
  • 5Murray
  • 6Stokes
  • 29Burke
  • 7McKenzie
  • 4McGinn
  • 19Polworth
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 9Shaw
  • 10Robinson

Substitutes

  • 8Alston
  • 11Armstrong
  • 15Murray
  • 16Hendry
  • 18Waters
  • 21Doyle
  • 24McGowan
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

    Attempt blocked. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Euan Murray.

    Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.

    Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Max Johnston.

    Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Max Johnston (Queen of the South).

    Hand ball by Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock).

    Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

    Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Max Johnston.

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Alexander Cooper.

    Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

    Attempt missed. Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Max Johnston.

    Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Ruben Soares Junior (Queen of the South).

    Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

