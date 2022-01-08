Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton1DunfermlineDunfermline0

Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Ledger
  • 47Lithgow
  • 4McLean
  • 16Hynes
  • 10Lyon
  • 8Blues
  • 7Oliver
  • 3Strapp
  • 11Ugwu
  • 14Reilly

Substitutes

  • 6Jacobs
  • 9Muirhead
  • 17McGrattan
  • 18Garrity
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King

Dunfermline

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 5Donaldson
  • 4Martin
  • 3Edwards
  • 16Pybus
  • 18Allan
  • 21Lawless
  • 11Dow
  • 26Todd
  • 14McCann

Substitutes

  • 6MacDonald
  • 7O'Hara
  • 9Wighton
  • 10Todorov
  • 22Jones
  • 28Cole
  • 29Mehmet
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
429

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Morton 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic).

  4. Post update

    Gavin Reilly (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Lawless (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Michael Ledger (Morton).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Steven Lawless (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alan Lithgow (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

