Aston Villa v Everton: Third WSL game postponed because of Covid cases

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aston Villa's Banks Stadium
Everton and Aston Villa sit ninth and 10th in the WSL table respectively

Everton's trip to Aston Villa in the Women's Super League this weekend has been postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' squad.

It is the third WSL game to be called off this weekend because of Covid-19 cases, after Chelsea's London derby with Tottenham and West Ham's home game against Manchester United were also postponed.

Everton's request to postpone the game was granted by the Football Association, and the fixture will be rescheduled for later in the season.

Between 28 December and 3 January there were 40 positive tests across the WSL and Championship, slightly down on 44 the week before, which was the highest figure since the FA began releasing the data.

One point separates Everton in ninth and Aston Villa in 10th in the WSL table.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women98103032725
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women10622127520
4Man Utd Women105321913618
5Brighton Women9504129315
6Man City Women94141918113
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women10316622-1610
11Leicester City Women10109523-183
12B'ham City Women10019426-221
View full The FA Women's Super League table

