Everton and Aston Villa sit ninth and 10th in the WSL table respectively

Everton's trip to Aston Villa in the Women's Super League this weekend has been postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' squad.

It is the third WSL game to be called off this weekend because of Covid-19 cases, after Chelsea's London derby with Tottenham and West Ham's home game against Manchester United were also postponed.

Everton's request to postpone the game was granted by the Football Association, and the fixture will be rescheduled for later in the season.

Between 28 December and 3 January there were 40 positive tests across the WSL and Championship, slightly down on 44 the week before, which was the highest figure since the FA began releasing the data.

