League Two
ExeterExeter City0HarrogateHarrogate Town2

Exeter City v Harrogate Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dawson
  • 26Sweeney
  • 6Stubbs
  • 39Diabate
  • 2Caprice
  • 4Atangana
  • 8Collins
  • 3Sparkes
  • 7Jay
  • 20Brown
  • 10Nombe

Substitutes

  • 11Amond
  • 12Key
  • 14Dieng
  • 17Taylor
  • 27Grounds
  • 31Coley
  • 40Brown

Harrogate

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 5Smith
  • 20Legge
  • 6Burrell
  • 7Thomson
  • 16Pattison
  • 4Falkingham
  • 3Page
  • 21Diamond
  • 18Muldoon
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 9Beck
  • 13Cracknell
  • 14Sheron
  • 17Kerry
  • 19Austerfield
  • 22Diarra
Referee:
Brett Huxtable

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamHarrogate
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 0, Harrogate Town 2. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Armstrong following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Muldoon.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Jay (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Diamond.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Diamond with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sam Stubbs (Exeter City).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nigel Atangana (Exeter City).

  12. Post update

    Will Smith (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 0, Harrogate Town 1. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Diamond with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Harrogate Town. Mark Oxley tries a through ball, but Jack Muldoon is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Harrogate Town. Luke Armstrong tries a through ball, but Jack Muldoon is caught offside.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green30199261243766
2Tranmere32168833211256
3Northampton30157835251052
4Exeter301311641291250
5Sutton United3114894536950
6Mansfield2914783932749
7Newport3113994941848
8Swindon30121084638846
9Port Vale28128841291244
10Salford31128113529644
11Harrogate30118114644241
12Bristol Rovers29118103739-241
13Bradford3191393636040
14Crawley30117123741-440
15Hartlepool30108122938-938
16Leyton Orient29712103829933
17Stevenage32712133046-1633
18Walsall3088143139-832
19Rochdale2861393538-331
20Barrow31710143039-931
21Colchester30710132841-1331
22Carlisle30610142342-1928
23Oldham2968152846-1826
24Scunthorpe31410172253-3122
View full League Two table

