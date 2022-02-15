Exeter City v Harrogate Town

Goal! Exeter City 0, Harrogate Town 2. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Armstrong following a corner.
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Dawson
- 26Sweeney
- 6Stubbs
- 39Diabate
- 2Caprice
- 4Atangana
- 8Collins
- 3Sparkes
- 7Jay
- 20Brown
- 10Nombe
Substitutes
- 11Amond
- 12Key
- 14Dieng
- 17Taylor
- 27Grounds
- 31Coley
- 40Brown
Harrogate
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Oxley
- 5Smith
- 20Legge
- 6Burrell
- 7Thomson
- 16Pattison
- 4Falkingham
- 3Page
- 21Diamond
- 18Muldoon
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 9Beck
- 13Cracknell
- 14Sheron
- 17Kerry
- 19Austerfield
- 22Diarra
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.
Post update
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Muldoon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matt Jay (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Diamond.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Diamond with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Stubbs (Exeter City).
Post update
Foul by Nigel Atangana (Exeter City).
Post update
Will Smith (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 0, Harrogate Town 1. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Diamond with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Harrogate Town. Mark Oxley tries a through ball, but Jack Muldoon is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Harrogate Town. Luke Armstrong tries a through ball, but Jack Muldoon is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
