Wycombe Wanderers v Sunderland

Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anis Mehmeti.
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Stockdale
- 5Stewart
- 38Forino Joseph
- 3Jacobson
- 2Grimmer
- 19Mehmeti
- 28Scowen
- 23Obita
- 12McCleary
- 9Vokes
- 18Hanlan
Substitutes
- 6Tafazolli
- 8Thompson
- 17Horgan
- 20Akinfenwa
- 29De Barr
- 31Przybek
- 33Pendlebury
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Patterson
- 15Winchester
- 3Flanagan
- 6Doyle
- 17Cirkin
- 4Evans
- 24Neil
- 11Gooch
- 21Pritchard
- 8Embleton
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 18Taylor
- 19Xhemajli
- 23Diamond
- 25Younger
- 27Hawkes
- 31Carney
- 33Hume
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Offside, Sunderland. Corry Evans tries a through ball, but Ross Stewart is caught offside.
Foul by Daniel Neil (Sunderland).
Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Own Goal by David Stockdale, Wycombe Wanderers. Wycombe Wanderers 0, Sunderland 1.
Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Anthony Stewart tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Post update
Jordan Obita (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
