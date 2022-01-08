Wycombe Wanderers v Sunderland

WycombeWycombe Wanderers12:30SunderlandSunderland
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Stockdale
- 5Stewart
- 38Forino Joseph
- 3Jacobson
- 2Grimmer
- 28Scowen
- 19Mehmeti
- 23Obita
- 12McCleary
- 18Hanlan
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 6Tafazolli
- 8Thompson
- 17Horgan
- 20Akinfenwa
- 29De Barr
- 31Przybek
- 33Pendlebury
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Patterson
- 15Winchester
- 3Flanagan
- 6Doyle
- 17Cirkin
- 4Evans
- 24Neil
- 11Gooch
- 21Pritchard
- 8Embleton
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 18Taylor
- 19Xhemajli
- 23Diamond
- 25Younger
- 27Hawkes
- 31Carney
- 33Hume
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match report to follow.