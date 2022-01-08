League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers12:30SunderlandSunderland
Venue: Adams Park, England

Wycombe Wanderers v Sunderland

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Stockdale
  • 5Stewart
  • 38Forino Joseph
  • 3Jacobson
  • 2Grimmer
  • 28Scowen
  • 19Mehmeti
  • 23Obita
  • 12McCleary
  • 18Hanlan
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 6Tafazolli
  • 8Thompson
  • 17Horgan
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 29De Barr
  • 31Przybek
  • 33Pendlebury

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Patterson
  • 15Winchester
  • 3Flanagan
  • 6Doyle
  • 17Cirkin
  • 4Evans
  • 24Neil
  • 11Gooch
  • 21Pritchard
  • 8Embleton
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 18Taylor
  • 19Xhemajli
  • 23Diamond
  • 25Younger
  • 27Hawkes
  • 31Carney
  • 33Hume
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham24155445172850
2Sunderland24154547262149
3Wigan21143440202045
4Wycombe24136537271045
5Oxford Utd24127540251543
6Plymouth24127538251343
7MK Dons23116642291339
8Portsmouth2310762822637
9Sheff Wed2491053027337
10Accrington24104103039-934
11Ipswich248883934532
12Burton2394102829-131
13Charlton2485113029129
14Shrewsbury2585122629-329
15Cheltenham247893043-1329
16Cambridge246993238-627
17Bolton2375113035-526
18Wimbledon216783035-525
19Morecambe2465133449-1523
20Fleetwood2357113643-722
21Lincoln City2257102431-722
22Gillingham2339111834-1618
23Crewe2446142243-2118
24Doncaster2344151643-2716
