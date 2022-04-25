Close menu
League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45WiganWigan Athletic
Venue: Fratton Park

Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan442611777413689
2Rotherham442681067323586
3MK Dons452511973442986
4Sunderland4423111077522580
5Plymouth4523111168432580
6Wycombe452214973502380
7Sheff Wed442213971472479
8Oxford Utd452291481582375
9Portsmouth4419131264451970
10Bolton4520101570551570
11Ipswich4517161263461767
12Charlton45178205555059
13Accrington451610195777-2058
14Cambridge451512185472-1857
15Cheltenham451316166478-1455
16Burton451411205065-1553
17Shrewsbury451214194748-150
18Lincoln City451310225362-949
19Morecambe451012235787-3042
20Fleetwood44816205875-1740
21Gillingham45816213567-3240
22Wimbledon45619204671-2537
23Doncaster45107283681-4537
24Crewe4578303681-4529
View full League One table

Top Stories

