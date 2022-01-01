Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ryan Curran was on target as Cliftonville beat Glenavon to move into second place

Linfield moved two points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership table after beginning the new year with an emphatic 6-1 win at Dungannon Swifts.

The Blues hit their Stangmore Park hosts for six to keep their place at the summit, with Cliftonville taking second after a 2-0 victory at Glenavon.

Ballymena leapfrogged Coleraine into sixth by beating Portadown 4-0, while Carrick held Crusaders at Seaview.

Glentoran can go level on points with Linfield if they beat Larne.

The Glens take on the Invermen at the Oval in the 17:30 GMT game being streamed live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

The scheduled game between Coleraine and Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds was postponed on Saturday morning in line with the NI Football League's Covid Case policy.

Ruthless Blues put six past Swifts

Trai Hume was on target for the second successive game as Linfield hammered Dungannon

Linfield hit the Swifts for six at Stangmore Park to keep the champions top of the Premiership.

The game got off to a blistering start with four goals in the opening 13 minutes, starting with Kirk Millar's brilliant curler into the top corner.

Dungannon hit back immediately as Darragh McBrien slotted home but it was a rare highlight for the hosts as they fell to 13th defeat to Linfield in their last 14 meetings - the other match was drawn.

Linfield restored their lead thanks to another cracking finish with Chris Shields blasting in from 25 yards.

Jordan Stewart added the third with a back-post header and Trai Hume made it 4-1 just 45 seconds into the second half by heading in from Matthew Clarke's corner.

Two more headed finishes - from Michael Newberry and substitute Ahmed Salam - sealed an emphatic Blues victory.

Reds too strong for sub-par Glenavon

Ives and Curran were on target for Cliftonville, who were rarely troubled by Glenavon

Levi Ives and Ryan Curran struck in either half as Cliftonville returned to action with a comfortable 2-0 win over a sub-par Glenavon side at Mourneview Park.

Having seen their festive derby clash with Crusaders postponed on Monday, the Reds seized the opportunity to keep themselves firmly in the three-way battle for the title.

The visitors took the lead in the 17th-minute when Ives - who had earlier denied Glenavon a possible opener when he headed James Singleton's cross behind for a corner - lifted a superb free-kick over the wall and into James Taylor's top corner.

Without suspended trio Peter Campbell, Robert Garrett and Danny Wallace, the Lurgan Blues spurned a chance to get back on level terms quickly when Mark Stafford blasted an effort over the bar.

Fit-again Rory Hale impressed for Cliftonville and almost capped his display with a goal only to watch his rasping effort from distance fly over Taylor's crossbar.

Glenavon lost captain Singleton to injury at half-time and Cliftonville subsequently dominated the second period, with an Addis header hitting the bar before Hale teed up Curran to double the lead with his fifth goal in his last four league games against the Lurgan side.

Gary Hamilton's side did well to limit the damage thereafter, with Matthew Snoddy producing a stunning goal-line clearance to deny Curran a second and Taylor saving from McDonagh.

Curran also missed a chance late on but that had no bearing on the outcome as Paddy McLaughlin's side got themselves back up to speed in impressive fashion ahead of Tuesday's rescheduled match with Crusaders in which they can reclaim top spot with three points.

Carrick frustrate Crues in Seaview stalemate

The scoreless draw with Carrick leaves Crusaders 13 points adrift of Linfield, with two games in hand

Crusaders made a disappointing return to action after two Covid-related postponements with a scoreless draw at home to Carrick Rangers.

Carrick almost caught the home side cold following their recent inactivity with Stewart Nixon's fierce second minute shot forcing Jonny Tuffey to spring to his left to palm away.

Philip Lowry fired a low shot which was held by Carrick keeper Matthew Skeet but the rest of the opening half was a series of half-chances and off-target efforts, with Carrick's Ben Tilney embarking of a slaloming run before blazing wildly over.

Crusaders enjoyed more possession after the break but the visitors almost scored on the counter-attack when Jordan Gibson laid the ball off to the in-rushing Daniel Kelly but his attempt to curl a shot into the bottom corner was met with a great save by Tuffey.

At the other end, Crusaders substitute Johnny McMurray had a goal ruled out for offside and the same player miscued a left-footed shot wide from a Jordan Forsythe free kick.

McMurray forced the ball past Skeet in the closing stages but full-back Tilney was on hand to hack the ball off the line.

Sky Blues put four past Ports to go sixth

Ballymena moved one point above Coleraine into sixth place in the table with a comfortable win over struggling Portadown - the Sky Blues' sixth victory in eight league outings.

The Ports made a bright start but were unable to convert their chances and were made to pay when Jude Winchester poked the ball home at the second attempt in the 20th minute.

Ten minutes later David Parkhouse won the ball in the air and when the ball subsequently fell to him the striker swept the ball home.

Ross Redman then found the net direct from a corner on 56 minutes, with Parkhouse scoring his second late on when he ran onto a through ball and delivered a low drive past Jethren Barr and low into the corner of the net.