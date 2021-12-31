Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

The Ainslie Park clash was due to go ahead on Sunday 2 January

Edinburgh City's request to have Sunday's League 2 game with Albion Rovers postponed has been accepted by the SPFL.

The home side said they would have insufficient players available due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the club.

"After reviewing the information provided by Edinburgh City, their cinch League 2 match against Albion Rovers at Ainslie Park on Sunday January 2 has been postponed," said an SPFL statement.

"A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course."