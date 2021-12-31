Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Dion Charles has scored once in eight appearances for Accrington this season, but has not played since Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier on 12 October

Bolton Wanderers have signed Northern Ireland forward Dion Charles from fellow League One side Accrington on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 26-year-old came through Blackpool's academy and went on to have spells at AFC Fylde and Fleetwood Town.

Since joining Stanley in 2019 he has scored 30 goals in 97 appearances.

"[He is] one of the first players we've paid money for in a long time, which is a huge statement of where this club is right now," boss Ian Evatt said.

Charles, who has not played since October, and has joined for a "six-figure fee", is unavailable for Saturday's game against Rotherham.

