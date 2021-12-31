Shrewsbury Town and Accrington Stanley charged by FA after scuffle in goalless League One draw
Last updated on .From the section League One
Shrewsbury Town and Accrington Stanley have been charged by the FA for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in their 0-0 League One draw on Wednesday.
The charge comes following a scuffle after Stanley's Ross Sykes was booked for a late challenge on Dan Udoh.
The two sides have until Wednesday, 5 January to respond to the charge.
The Shrews are unbeaten in three games following the draw while Stanley moved eight points off the play-off places.