Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has ended speculation that he might leave Hearts in the summer by signing a new two-and-a-half year contract.

Captain Gordon, 39, had been linked with moves external-link to England as talks stalled and with his deal entering its final six months.

However, he has now agreed new terms to stay at Tynecastle until summer 2024.

"He is a world-class goalkeeper and we're lucky to have him," said manager Robbie Neilson.

"He makes the sublime look easy and I now just expect him to make saves, no matter how ridiculous they are.

"He's been such an important part of the journey we started last season and the exciting thing is that we've only just started so to have Craig with us on it is great news."

Gordon has kept 15 clean sheets in 25 games for Hearts this term and earned his 64th Scotland cap in November's win over Denmark at Hampden.