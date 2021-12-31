Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Nicky Hayen arrives at the Ogi Bridge Meadow on an 18-month contract, with a clause for an additional 12 months

Haverfordwest County have appointed Nicky Hayen as the club's first-team manager and technical director.

The Belgian takes over from Wayne Jones, who resigned as manager after their 4-1 defeat at Flint Town in early December.

Hayen, 41, has managed numerous clubs, and was most recently with Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian Pro League.

Haverfordwest are currently second-from-bottom in the Cymru Premier table, with just four wins this season.

"I'm very delighted, it was actually an easy choice [to join the club]," said Hayen.

"The first conservation with the chairman was a really good one. We were just on the same page, the ambition and the things he wants to realise for the club fit with my ambition and the things I want, so I think it was a match from the first day."