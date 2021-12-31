Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attended their first home Wrexham game on 30 October

Ticket touting is something you would associate with sell out concerts involving the likes of Ed Sheeran and Adele, not a non-league football club.

But the problem has arisen at the Racecourse, where Wrexham have caught three individuals re-selling tickets at "hugely inflated prices".

Matchday demand has rocketed since the club's Hollywood takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham has reported the incident to North Wales Police.

A force spokesman confirmed: "We are liaising with the club and our enquiries into this matter remain ongoing."

Wrexham said the individuals had attempted to re-sell tickets for forthcoming matches, including Sunday's National League trip to Notts County.

They have since had their purchases cancelled.

"We are proud of the incredible support we are receiving, and anybody trying to exploit this by illegally touting tickets - at the expense of regular and loyal match-going fans - will be dealt with in the strictest possible way," a club statement said.