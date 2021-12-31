Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC beat Staines Town 6-2 at Footes Lane earlier this month, ending an eight-match winless run

Guernsey FC's two new year Isthmian League South Central games with South Park and Bedfont Sports have been postponed because of Covid-19.

The island side said that "a large number of our squad" had tested positive for the virus.

Guernsey's fixture with Binfield before Christmas was also called off when the Berkshire club decided not to travel to the island due to Covid-19 concerns. external-link

New dates for all three fixtures will be arranged in due course.

Guernsey only returned to action in October having missed last season due to the island's Covid-19 rules and are second-from-bottom after 12 matches, but with up to seven games in hand on their nearest rivals.