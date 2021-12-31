Last updated on .From the section Queens Park

Laurie Ellis and Grant Murray have been sacked after one win in nine games

Queen's Park have "reluctantly" sacked head coach Laurie Ellis with the club fourth in Scottish League 1.

Ellis stepped up from assistant to replace Ray McKinnon in May after the newly full-time Glasgow club won promotion from the fourth tier.

He was in charge for 26 matches, winning eight and losing six but leaves along with assistant Grant Murray.

"We appreciate their efforts and wish both every success in future," said chief executive Leeann Dempster.

"We are now looking forward to bringing in a new management team that will help us build the next successful chapter as we seek to realise our ambitions for Queen's Park on and off the pitch."

Peter Grant Jnr and Gardner Spiers will take interim charge of a squad who have won once in their last nine matches.