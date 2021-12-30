Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are set to complete the signings of Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate. (Daily Record) external-link

Maeda and Ideguchi have already completed medicals in the UK and are on the verge of signing. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hearts are confident Craig Gordon will be one of the club's first out-of-contract players to agree new terms. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has backed new Hibs head coach Shaun Maloney to make a lasting impact. (Herald) external-link .

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is using a Ghanaian academy and Danish top flight club as a blueprint for developing big money talent. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibs legend Franck Sauzee will return to Edinburgh for the first time since being sacked as manager two decades ago to attend a dinner hosted by the charity led by current Easter Road players Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers defender Jack Simpson could leave on loan in January after starting just two games this term. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren says the transformation of the club in his three years in charge is something to be proud of. (Dundee United) external-link

Anthony Ralston has confessed he thought his Celtic career was over in the summer. (Scotsman) external-link