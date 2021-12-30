Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Norwich have confirmed their Premier League game at Leicester on Saturday has been postponed.

It follows a number of positive Covid cases as well as injuries within their playing squad.

The Premier League Board said it accepted Norwich's request to postpone the fixture because they did not have enough players to fulfil the game.

Premier League protocols say clubs should play if they have 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper available.

The Canaries, who sit bottom of the Premier League table, apologised for any inconvenience caused to Leicester and both sets of supporters.

It is the second game Norwich have had called off this season after their trip to West Ham on 18 December was postponed, while it is the third top-flight game Leicester have had cancelled.

More to follow.