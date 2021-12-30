Josh Carson shows his disappointment after David Parkhouse scores Ballymena's late winner against Coleraine

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 1 January 2022 Kick-offs: 15:00 GMT; Glentoran v Larne at 17:30 GMT Coverage: Watch Glentoran v Larne live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; Coverage of 15:00 kick-offs on BBC Radio Ulster & BBC Sport website & App

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says his side "need to start putting games to bed" as they aim to end a run of six league matches without a win.

Monday's late 2-1 loss to derby rivals Ballymena United means the Bannsiders go into Saturday's home fixture against Warrenpoint Town having picked up just two points from their last six games.

"We just seem to be getting punished for any lapses," lamented Kearney.

"When you are not killing games off you leave yourself open to that."

Paul McElroy's neat finish gave Ballymena a third-minute lead at Warden Street on Monday, but James McLaughlin levelled for Coleraine, only for David Parkhouse to pop up with a 90th-minute winner.

The visitors had goalkeeper Gareth Deane and Conor McKendry stretchered off with injuries during the game, further adding to their woes.

"The character of our guys is phenomenal. We went a goal down after three minutes but then we took over for the remainder of the first half," continued Kearney.

"We created a lot of chances but lacked that bit of luck - one to go in off somebody's backside or a ricochet or something.

"When you don't score goals in games it makes it hard for you. We did manage to score, then looked like the team that was going to win it but got hit with a sucker punch at the end.

"We defended really well, bar a couple of lapses of concentration. That's the way it is at the minute.

"We were easily into double figures in the chances we created through defenders, midfielders and strikers. All of them had opportunities.

"That sucker punch shouldn't have come because the game should have been out of sight by that stage."

'Belief and confidence growing'

From being touted as potential title contenders earlier in the campaign, Kearney's side now find themselves back in sixth place, just two points ahead of a resurgent Ballymena side who have won five of their last seven in the top flight.

The Sky Blues entertain Portadown in their next game on Saturday.

"We are building that confidence and belief. Players have got back to playing well and believing in themselves," observed United boss David Jeffrey.

"We knew when we had players back available we would compete and we are just taking one game at a time," he added.

Ports boss Matthew Tipton will be looking for improvement from his side after they went down 1-0 to nine-man Glenavon in their festive derby encounter.

"Ballymena are on a good run of form so we will have to go there and put in a performance. We are looking at the January transfer window to try and bring in reinforcements," explained Tipton.

Last-minute winners & 'Big Two' drama - the best of derby day in the Irish Premiership

Leaders Linfield will check on the fitness of key players Jimmy Callacher, Jamie Mulgrew and Christy Manzinga as they prepare to travel to Stangmore Park to face Dungannon Swifts on New Year's Day.

"We could be missing a few but I have huge belief in all our players to go and deliver," stated Linfield manager David Healy after his side's 1-1 draw with Glentoran.

"We have had problems with Dungannon before. They are the type of team who can go and express themselves and cause you problems and they are also in a bit of a dogfight at the bottom. It will be a tough game."

'When we concede we go to pieces'

Carrick Rangers' run of six successive Premiership defeats has seen them drop to ninth spot in the standings and their manager Stuart King is threatening to wield the axe if his side's form does not improve.

"I'm not prepared to put up with it any more. The transfer window opens soon and a few boys might be fighting for their careers at the club," warned King.

"I thought we were the best team in the first half against Larne and got ourselves in front but they equalised and when we concede we seem to go to pieces.

"We've talked about it long and hard - the players know exactly how I feel, we've had a few home truths and hopefully we can pick up as quickly as we can.

"Football is about getting results and we haven't had enough results in the last 10 or 11 games.

"It's up to me to get a team on the pitch that is competitive in this league. The club has given me resources and I'll use them as best as I can."

Glenavon will be missing suspended trio Danny Wallace, Robert Garrett and Peter Campbell for their meeting with Cliftonville at Mourneview Park.