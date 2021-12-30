Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Vardy played through to the end of Leicester's win over Liverpool despite getting treatment on his hamstring in the second half

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is set for up to a month on the sidelines after aggravating a hamstring injury in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Liverpool.

The 34-year-old was treated on the pitch after a collision with Reds' defender Joel Matip, but opted to play on to the final whistle.

He had missed the 26 December defeat by Manchester City with the same injury.

"It could be the next three to four weeks," said manager Brendan Rodgers of Vardy's absence.

Fellow striker Patson Daka is out for another two-three weeks after limping out of the team's Carabao Cup defeat by Liverpool, while forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been called up to the Nigeria squad for the Africa Cup of Nations along with team-mate Wilfred Ndidi.

The tournament begins on 9 January, with the final on 6 February.

Vardy, who has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances this season, adds to a lengthy injury list at Leicester that features another seven players.

The Foxes' forward options appear to be limited to Ademola Lookman and Ayoze Perez for the next few weeks.

Rodgers said the demands of a hectic fixture schedule and the pressure that Covid-related absences are having on squads contributed to Vardy's injury.

"I think the fatigue element in that combination of games has probably led to it," he added. "The players are not robots. People think, because they are paid a lot of money, they should turn out and play every single day of the week and that's not the case.

"It's the combination of games we have had - and the recovery time - that has made it difficult for him."