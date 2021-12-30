Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly has scored eight goals for Brighton

Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough are hoping to secure a January window loan deal for Brighton's Republic of Ireland striker Aaron Connolly for the rest of the season.

New boss Chris Wilder is keen to maintain Boro's push towards promotion.

A run of 16 points out of a possible 18 from their past six games has taken Boro into the play-off spots, just seven points off top spot.

Eight-times capped Connolly, 21, is understood to have a medical arranged.

Brighton boss Graham Potter is open to the move given that Connolly has featured just twice in the Premier League since September.

He has not scored a top-flight goal in almost a year, since a 3-3 draw at home to Wolves on 2 January.