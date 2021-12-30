Last updated on .From the section Football

Portman Road had been due to stage Ipswich Town's third home game of the festive period

Swansea City's Championship home game with Fulham on 3 January has been postponed, taking the number of New Year postponements to seven.

It follows the loss of the Championship New Year's Day game between Coventry City and Luton Town.

In League One, two New Year's Day games are off, Ipswich Town v Lincoln City and Plymouth v AFC Wimbledon, as well as Sunderland v Fleetwood on 2 January.

In League Two, Salford City v Tranmere and Rochdale v Mansfield are off too.

Luton say the number of positive cases within their squad has increased following the postponement of the Boxing Day game against Bristol City.

They also had the trip to Swansea on 29 January called off.

Swansea say they have "a considerable number of positive COVID-19 cases within the playing squad".

Lincoln chief executive Liam Scully said: "We had hoped, under new guidance, to have players returning to the squad after completing a reduced self-isolation period.

"The new rules would have allowed them to come out of self-isolation with a negative lateral flow test after seven days. Unfortunately the tests remain positive which means we cannot fulfil the fixture.

"Those who have tested positive will have completed their self-isolation periods in time for our next fixture at home to Oxford United on 8 January, which we expect to go ahead as scheduled."

Games postponed because of Covid-19 cases

1 January

Championship:

Coventry City v Luton Town

League One:

Lincoln City v Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle v AFC Wimbledon

League Two:

Salford City v Tranmere Rovers, Rochdale v Mansfield Town

2 January

League One:

Sunderland v Fleetwood

3 January

Championship:

Swansea City v Fulham