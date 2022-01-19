Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Thomas Partey's Ghana suffered a shock group-stage exit at Afcon

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could return for Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool.

Partey is an option because his Ghana side have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations - but Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Martin Odegaard are all doubtful.

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the forward suffered an ankle injury against Brentford.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara and striker Divock Origi are out until February.

The first leg at Anfield finished goalless despite Arsenal being reduced to 10 men in the first half following the dismissal of Granit Xhaka.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said that Ghana's surprise Cup of Nations exit had been a personal setback for Partey.

He said: "It was a huge disappointment for Thomas obviously because he was representing his country and in this period he had big aims towards the competition.

"He is out now so he will be fully focused and involved with Arsenal as soon as possible."