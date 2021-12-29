Last updated on .From the section Championship

QPR and Bournemouth have been charged with breaching FA rule E20.1

Queens Park Rangers and Bournemouth have been charged by the Football Association after a melee towards the end of Monday's Championship game.

Players from both sides clashed in stoppage time after a coming together between QPR's Yoann Barbet and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke.

Four players were booked in the aftermath, with QPR's Andre Dozzell sent off for a second yellow card.

The Cherries won the game 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Solanke.

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 95th minute of the fixture," a statement from the FA read.

Both clubs have until 4 January to respond to the charge.