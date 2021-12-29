QPR and Bournemouth charged by FA after stoppage-time melee
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Queens Park Rangers and Bournemouth have been charged by the Football Association after a melee towards the end of Monday's Championship game.
Players from both sides clashed in stoppage time after a coming together between QPR's Yoann Barbet and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke.
Four players were booked in the aftermath, with QPR's Andre Dozzell sent off for a second yellow card.
The Cherries won the game 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Solanke.
"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 95th minute of the fixture," a statement from the FA read.
Both clubs have until 4 January to respond to the charge.